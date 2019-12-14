HOME >>
DPRK conducts crucial test at satellite launch site:KCNA
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/14 15:35:03
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted another crucial test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Friday, official media KCNA reported on Saturday.
