DPRK conducts crucial test at satellite launch site:KCNA

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/14 15:35:03

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted another crucial test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Friday, official media KCNA reported on Saturday.

