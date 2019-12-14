Top political advisor stresses all-round prosperity in ethnic minority regions

Artists play music in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

China's top political advisor Wang Yang has stressed efforts to make sure no ethnic group is left behind in the course of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks on an inspection tour in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, from Thursday to Saturday.The prefecture is considered one of the areas in China with the toughest tasks in poverty alleviation.During the visit, Wang called for more efforts in key areas and prominent issues concerning poverty relief, as well as concentrated efforts to eradicate abject poverty and make sure the fight against poverty is won in time in all respects.Speaking highly of the achievements Sichuan has made in poverty alleviation and the profound changes that took place in areas with large ethnic minority populations, he underlined the work needed in several weak links such as education, basic medical care, relocation, as well as housing and water safety.Impoverished people are not only the objects of poverty alleviation but also the subjects, Wang noted, saying that the solution to poverty ultimately counts on the endeavors of the people, which are the endogenous power of poverty relief.The value of self-dependence and diligence should be encouraged to guide the impoverished to rely on their own hands to shake off poverty, Wang said.He also asked for a summarization of poverty relief experience to contribute to the global poverty reduction cause with China's specific practices.