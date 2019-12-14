Xi to attend Macao's 20th return anniversary celebration

Students are raising China's national flag and the flag of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) in an activity to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in Macao, south China, Dec. 6, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Macao from Dec. 18 to 20 to attend a gathering marking the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be present at the inauguration ceremony of the fifth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).Xi will also inspect the Macao SAR.