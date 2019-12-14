Three people arrested for bomb test in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong police show at a press conference on Oct. 16, 2019 the materials used to make petrol bombs which were seized recently. Photo:Xinhua



A rioter attempts to throw a petrol bomb into a building in Admiralty, south China's Hong Kong, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua)

Hong Kong police on Saturday arrested three males suspected of testing explosives at an out-of-the-way place in Tuen Mun.The police seized chemicals, suspected explosives and remote controls, similar to what was found in previous cases. Defensive equipment used by the arrested people during the explosion test were also found, including a bulletproof steel plate and a gas mask.Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the organized crime and triad bureau, said the test was designed to improve the performance of explosives for possible attacks in processions and assemblies in the future.In Hong Kong, causing explosion likely to endanger life or property is a serious offence which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.An increasing number of dangerous weapons were found in Hong Kong recently, including a pistol and over 100 bullets, two home-made bombs, and an imitation firearm.