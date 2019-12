Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2019 shows the snowy scenery of Gorski Kotar, a mountainous region in Croatia. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2019 shows the snowy scenery of Gorski Kotar, a mountainous region in Croatia. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2019 shows the snowy scenery of Gorski Kotar, a mountainous region in Croatia. Photo:Xinhua