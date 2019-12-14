Scenery of Shashangou grand bridge in China's Gansu

Aerial photo taken on Dec 11, 2019 shows the scenery of Shashangou grand bridge in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. The grand bridge is a difficulty in engineering on the railway linking Dunhuang city, northwest China's Gansu Province, and Golmud city, northwest China's Qinghai Province, which is scheduled to be put into operation in December. Photo:Xinhua

