Udhauli festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

People from Kirat community with traditional costume and ornaments perform during the celebration of Udhauli festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 14, 2019. Udhauli is the annual festival celebrated by Kirat communities of eastern Nepal, marking the migration of animals and birds to low altitude towards warmer regions as the winter season arrives. (Photo by Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)

A girl from Kirat community with traditional costume and ornaments performs during the celebration of Udhauli festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 14, 2019. Udhauli is the annual festival celebrated by Kirat communities of eastern Nepal, marking the migration of animals and birds to low altitude towards warmer regions as the winter season arrives. (Photo by Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)

Girls from Kirat community with traditional costume and ornaments smile during the celebration of Udhauli festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 14, 2019. Udhauli is the annual festival celebrated by Kirat communities of eastern Nepal, marking the migration of animals and birds to low altitude towards warmer regions as the winter season arrives. (Photo by Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)

Girls from Kirat community with traditional costume and ornaments smile during the celebration of Udhauli festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 14, 2019. Udhauli is the annual festival celebrated by Kirat communities of eastern Nepal, marking the migration of animals and birds to low altitude towards warmer regions as the winter season arrives. (Photo by Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)