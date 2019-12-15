US Treasury imposes new sanctions on Iranian airline Mahan Air

Photo taken on Dec. 14, 2019 shows an Airbus A340 of Mahan Air approaching the Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 14, 2019. The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on the Iranian airline of Mahan Air and its shipping industry, accusing it of "transporting lethal aid from Iran to Yemen." Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) dismissed any negative impact of recent U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic's airlines, Tehran Times daily reported on Friday. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

A man leaves a Mahan Air counter after check-in at the Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 14, 2019. The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on the Iranian airline of Mahan Air and its shipping industry, accusing it of "transporting lethal aid from Iran to Yemen." Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) dismissed any negative impact of recent U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic's airlines, Tehran Times daily reported on Friday. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

Passengers wait for check-in at a Mahan Air counter at the Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 14, 2019. The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on the Iranian airline of Mahan Air and its shipping industry, accusing it of "transporting lethal aid from Iran to Yemen." Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) dismissed any negative impact of recent U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic's airlines, Tehran Times daily reported on Friday. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

Passengers wait for check-in at a Mahan Air counter at the Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 14, 2019. The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on the Iranian airline of Mahan Air and its shipping industry, accusing it of "transporting lethal aid from Iran to Yemen." Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) dismissed any negative impact of recent U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic's airlines, Tehran Times daily reported on Friday. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)