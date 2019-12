A Palestinian child plays with Santa Claus dolls inside a store in Gaza City, Dec. 14, 2019. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian vendor decorates a Christmas tree inside his store in Gaza City, Dec. 14, 2019. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Decorations for Christmas season are seen in a store in Gaza City, Dec. 14, 2019. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)