Kuwait launches beach cleaning campaign

People participate in a beach cleaning campaign in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Dec. 14, 2019. Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) launched on Saturday a campaign to clean the country's beach. Themed "We Lead the Change," the campaign called on people to clean the shore of Al-Sabah Medical Area in Kuwait City, where dozens of volunteers, including those with disabilities, participated in collecting trash, plastics and steel scraps left on the shore. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
