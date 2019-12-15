Clashes near West Bank city of Nablus

A Palestinian man hurls stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes with Israeli soldiers after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Kufr Qadoom Village near the West Bank city of Nablus, Dec. 13, 2019. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during clashes, after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Burqa village near the West Bank city of Nablus, Dec. 13, 2019. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

A Palestinian man throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes with Israeli soldiers after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Kufr Qadoom Village near the West Bank city of Nablus, Dec. 13, 2019. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

Israeli soldiers aim their weapons at Palestinian protesters during clashes with Israeli soldiers after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Kufr Qadoom Village near the West Bank city of Nablus, Dec. 13, 2019. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli soldiers during clashes, after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Burqa village near the West Bank city of Nablus, Dec. 13, 2019. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)