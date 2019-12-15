Birds seen on beach of Kuwait City

A bird flies over the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Dec. 14, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)

A bird flies over the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Dec. 14, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)

Birds forage on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Dec. 14, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)

A bird forages on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Dec. 14, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)

A bird forages on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Dec. 14, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)

A bird forages on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Dec. 14, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)

A bird forages on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Dec. 14, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)