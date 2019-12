Highlights of Santa Run Minsk 2019 in Belarus

A woman and three of her children wearing Santa Claus' hats participate in a running race in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 14, 2019. More than 500 people participated in the Santa Run Minsk 2019 in Minsk on Saturday. (Xinhua/Henadz Zhinkov)

A family dressed in Santa Claus' costumes rows a kayak in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 14, 2019. More than 500 people participated in the Santa Run Minsk 2019 in Minsk on Saturday. (Xinhua/Henadz Zhinkov)

People dressed in Santa Claus' costumes participate in a running race in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 14, 2019. More than 500 people participated in the Santa Run Minsk 2019 in Minsk on Saturday. (Xinhua/Henadz Zhinkov)