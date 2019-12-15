Participants take part in 2019 Toronto Santa Speedo Run in Canada

A participant takes a selfie as he takes part in the 2019 Toronto Santa Speedo Run in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 14, 2019. Dozens of participants dressed in bathing suits and Santa Claus hats took part in this annual event on Saturday to raise money for sick kids. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

