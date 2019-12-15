2019 SantaCon held in New York

People pose for a photo during the 2019 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 14, 2019. Dressed in Santa Claus or festive costumes, hundreds of People gathered at Times Square for the 2019 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

People pose for a photo during the 2019 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 14, 2019. Dressed in Santa Claus or festive costumes, hundreds of People gathered at Times Square for the 2019 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A man dressed as Santa Claus poses for a selfie during the 2019 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 14, 2019. Dressed in Santa Claus or festive costumes, hundreds of People gathered at Times Square for the 2019 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

People attend the 2019 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 14, 2019. Dressed in Santa Claus or festive costumes, hundreds of People gathered at Times Square for the 2019 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

People attend the 2019 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 14, 2019. Dressed in Santa Claus or festive costumes, hundreds of People gathered at Times Square for the 2019 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

People attend the 2019 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 14, 2019. Dressed in Santa Claus or festive costumes, hundreds of People gathered at Times Square for the 2019 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

People attend the 2019 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 14, 2019. Dressed in Santa Claus or festive costumes, hundreds of People gathered at Times Square for the 2019 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

People attend the 2019 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 14, 2019. Dressed in Santa Claus or festive costumes, hundreds of People gathered at Times Square for the 2019 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

People attend the 2019 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 14, 2019. Dressed in Santa Claus or festive costumes, hundreds of People gathered at Times Square for the 2019 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

People attend the 2019 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 14, 2019. Dressed in Santa Claus or festive costumes, hundreds of People gathered at Times Square for the 2019 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)