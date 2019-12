Ded Moroz festival celebrated in Moscow

People take a selfie during the Ded Moroz festival in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 14, 2019. The Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost or Santa Claus in Russia) festival took place on Saturday in Moscow. (Photo by Maxim Chernavsky/Xinhua)

People dressed as Ded Moroz perform during the Ded Moroz festival in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 14, 2019. The Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost or Santa Claus in Russia) festival took place on Saturday in Moscow. (Photo by Maxim Chernavsky/Xinhua)

