Rescue efforts underway after SW China mine flooding

Rescuers prepare to enter the flooded coal mine in Gongxian County of Yibin City in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 15, 2019. Four miners were found dead and 14 others remained trapped underground in a flooded coal mine in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said Saturday. Rescuers are making all-out efforts to search for the trapped. Nearly 200 personnel have joined in the rescue and professional rescue forces have entered the well, according to the provincial emergency management bureau. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Rescuers prepare to enter the flooded coal mine in Gongxian County of Yibin City in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 15, 2019. Four miners were found dead and 14 others remained trapped underground in a flooded coal mine in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said Saturday. Rescuers are making all-out efforts to search for the trapped. Nearly 200 personnel have joined in the rescue and professional rescue forces have entered the well, according to the provincial emergency management bureau. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)