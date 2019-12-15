China's border province Yunnan posts strong trade growth

Tourists pose for photos at the Blue Moon Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Southwest China's Yunnan Province saw foreign trade rise 18 percent year on year to nearly 209 billion yuan (around 29.9 billion U.S. dollars) from January to November.In the first 11 months, exports rose 24.3 percent to around 93.3 billion yuan, while imports gained 13.3 percent to about 115.6 billion yuan, according to Kunming customs.During the period, Yunnan's trade with countries along the Belt and Road grew by 15.1 percent year on year to 146.9 billion yuan, accounting for 70.3 percent of the total trade volume of the province.The province's trade with ASEAN members rose 26.2 percent to 102.6 billion yuan and its trade with Latin America surged 34.1 percent to about 18.9 billion yuan.