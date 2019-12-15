Symphony Orchestra of CCOM of Beijing performs in New York

Symphony Orchestra of the Central Conservatory of Music (CCOM) of Beijing performs at the Carnegie Hall in downtown Manhattan, New York, the United States, Dec. 13, 2019. Audience enjoyed the works of eight of the most active and productive contemporary Chinese composers presented by the CCOM Symphony Orchestra during the two-and-a-half-hour-long concert at the Carnegie Hall on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Symphony Orchestra of the Central Conservatory of Music (CCOM) of Beijing greets the audience at the Carnegie Hall in downtown Manhattan, New York, the United States, Dec. 13, 2019. Audience enjoyed the works of eight of the most active and productive contemporary Chinese composers presented by the CCOM Symphony Orchestra during the two-and-a-half-hour-long concert at the Carnegie Hall on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

