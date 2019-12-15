Over 70 pct of Chinese youth have confidence in nighttime economy: survey

People tour Lijiang ancient town, southwest China's Yunnan Province, at night Dec. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

About 74 percent of Chinese youth have confidence in China's nighttime consumption market, according to a recent survey by China Youth Daily.Nearly 60 percent of the respondents said they make nighttime purchases at least twice a week and around 9.1 percent make purchases nearly every night, according to the survey of 1,977 people aged between 18 and 35.The most frequented nighttime locations include cinemas, theatres, food streets and food stalls, convenience stores, shopping malls, restaurants, KTV and night clubs, showed the survey."Nighttime activities can help alleviate pressure and adjust my mood," said Yang Yang, a college student in Beijing who also works as an intern at an advertising agency. "They also enrich people's lives."For Ma Bingying, a 22-year-old girl in Shenzhen, south China, who makes nighttime purchases almost every day, said this has become a habit for her. "I typically buy food when taking a walk with my parents or running in the park at night. I also hang out with my friends at night sometimes."Cong Yi, a professor at Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, suggested that the development of an urban nighttime economy should be more targeted and that the culture and tourism industries in cities should be better developed as well.