China-funded sewage treatment plant under construction in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/15 12:20:39

Laborers work at a sewage treatment plant under construction in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 11, 2019. The construction of the China-funded "Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant Project" , which started on August 2018, is now going on in full swing. The project includes sewage treatment plants, pumping stations and a sewage pipe network with a sewage treatment capacity of 500,000 cubic meters of sewage a day. (Str/Xinhua)


