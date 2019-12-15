Chinese and Indian soldiers enjoy food with chopsticks

Chinese and Indian soldiers enjoy Chinese food after training on December 11, 2019. The 8th China-India "Hand-in-Hand 2019" Joint Counter-terrorism Exercise kicked off at Umroi Cantonment in India on Dec. 7, 2019. Each military has dispatched 130 service members to take part in the 16-day exercise and the Chinese participating troops are from the PLA Xizang Military Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Hao)

A Chinese soldier teaches his Indian peers how to pick up food with chopsticks during the dinner on December 11, 2019. The 8th China-India "Hand-in-Hand 2019" Joint Counter-terrorism Exercise kicked off at Umroi Cantonment in India on Dec. 7, 2019. Each military has dispatched 130 service members to take part in the 16-day exercise and the Chinese participating troops are from the PLA Xizang Military Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Hao)

