Slovenia, China eye higher level cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) shakes hand with his Slovenian counterpart Miro Cerar, Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 14, 2019. Photo: CGTN

Top Slovenian officials met Saturday with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, pledging to enhance bilateral cooperation.China is not only Slovenia's important economic partner, but also a trustworthy political partner, President Borut Pahor told Wang, noting that profound friendship and mutual trust between the two peoples are the political basis for deepening bilateral practical cooperation.He said that it is completely wrong to regard China's development as a threat and Slovenia is ready to play an active role in promoting Europe-China relations and cooperation between Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) and China.For his part, Wang said that China and Europe are cooperative partners rather than competitors, and their consensus outweighs differences.He said that China is ready to take a series of important diplomatic activities, including the China-CEECs summit to be held in China next year, as an opportunity to strive for broader prospects of China-Slovenia and China-Europe relations.At a separate meeting with Wang, Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said the sound development of bilateral ties could be a good example to the CEECs and Europe seeking cooperation with China.He expressed hope that Slovenia and China can work closer in such areas as innovation and welcomed more Chinese investments to his country.Stressing the importance of the high-quality joint construction of Belt and Road and the promotion of China-CEECs cooperation, Wang said that the two sides need to promote cooperation in the four key areas of technological innovation, high-end manufacturing, medicine and health, and winter sports.Also on Saturday, Wang met with Slovenian National Assembly Speaker Dejan Zidan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Miro Cerar.