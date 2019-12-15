ALBA bloc accuses US of destabilizing LatAm

Tents are piled up in a hangar at Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on July 13, 2019. Photo: Eduardo Jaramillo Castro/VCG

The United States foments "dangerous instability" in Latin America to further its own interests, members of a regional bloc said on Saturday.At the close of the 17th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) held here, participating countries issued a final declaration that accuses the United States of meddling to prop up pro-U.S. powers in the region."The United States government's aggressive and interventionist policies, with the complicity of national oligarchies and corporate media ... are the fundamental causes of dangerous regional instability," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said.The ALBA condemned U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and the recent "coup d'etat" that ousted Bolivia's first indigenous president, Evo Morales, from power.The events in Bolivia are "a clear reflection of the United States' imperialist strategy in the Western Hemisphere and its permanent intention to violate Latin American peoples' right to self-determination," the ALBA said.The ALBA denied U.S. accusations that the bloc is behind a wave of protests that have broken out throughout the region, saying the charges "aim to hide the failure of neo-liberal administrations" under Washington's influence.Founded initially by Cuba and Venezuela in 2004, the ALBA bloc aims to reduce Latin America's reliance on Western aid by promoting intra-regional alliances and cooperation in key sectors such as energy and trade.The bloc now consists of Antigua and Barbuda, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Venezuela.