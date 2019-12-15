Battle of the Bulge reenactments

Veterans participate in a parade during the 70th anniversary of WWII's Battle of the Bulge, or the Ardennes Offensive, in Bastogne, Southeastern Belgium, on Saturday. The Battle of the Bulge, fought in the dense forests and narrow valleys of the Belgian and Luxembourg Ardennes, was one of the bloodiest battles of World War II. Photo: IC

The Battle of the Bulge was the last German offensive of the Second World War, and the Siege of Bastogne the scene of a heroic defense by American paratroopers.Seventy-five years on, the Belgian town is hosting a weekend of colorful reenactments followed by solemn ceremonies of remembrance.Veterans, historians and military enthusiasts are joining international officials to mark the now legendary close quarters battle on a snowbound wooded plateau.US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived for initial ceremonies in the town on Saturday, accompanied by a delegation of 15 lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties."We commemorate the courage of our service members who braved weeks of bitter winter to secure the victory of freedom over tyranny, not only for Europe, but for all the world," Pelosi said.AFP