You will have some extra time today that you can use to reexamine certain matters that have been troubling you recently. Exploring your feelings may be disconcerting at first, but the outcome will be worth all the trouble. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 5, 10, 18.Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)If you try your hand at romance today, it will have a huge impact on your love life. Go ahead and take some risks when it comes to putting a smile on that special someone's face. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Your creative ideas have value, but conditions today do not favor taking too big a risk. It will be much better for you to stick to tried and true methods that you know will work as you go about your day. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Try to make changes to your home space that will improve the standards of living of those you love. You might be surprised at how a painting or flower pot will brighten up the place! ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)With enough foresight and planning, you should be able to establish a solid financial foundation upon which you will be able to build your future. Fortune will favor the bold! ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Getting involved in something that you feel strongly about will help inject some passion into your life. Do not try to follow the crowd today. You will increase your chance of success by following your own path. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Go with your gut when what your heart and someone else tells you run in opposite directions. Your life is yours to live. A romantic encounter will get your heart beating, but don't let yourself get too carried away. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)If you rely on others to supply the facts you need, you will only end up confused. Your best chance for success today is to carry out your own research. Neighbors and friends will turn out to be valuable networking contacts. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Even if you already have a stable job, continue learning all you can about your field. Education will play a very huge role in propelling your career forward. Financial issues will turn into full blown problems if you continue to ignore them. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You can waste your energy trying to take on a fight you just can't win, or you could head in another direction altogether. A change in the way you approach things will set the stage for better days to come. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Facing your problems head-on will be the most efficient way to deal with them today. Although your energy is lagging, if you try to put things off they will only end up becoming even more difficult. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Do not let the past keep you from moving forward. Possessions, ideas and even relationships that are holding you back should be dealt with. Activities that get your blood pumping will put a smile on your face. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Do not believe everything you hear today. If you want to make the right decisions, it will be vital that you get your facts straight first. Friendship will be highlighted today. ✭✭✭