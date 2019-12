Puzzle

1 Wine barrel5 Dogs may pull one9 It costs a boatload of money14 Obama education secretary Duncan15 Cookie ___ (certain Ben & Jerry's center)16 Mistake17 *Moralistic hiker's path?19 Landlord's contract20 Reel holder21 Come undone22 Endures23 "Super cool!"25 Mascara site, informally26 Owl's companion, in kiddie lit29 Revival method: Abbr.32 Daily crossword solving, e.g.35 Cry of contentment36 Liberate37 Fairy tale meanie38 Vacation, briefly ... or the letters added to the starred answers40 Lounge around41 Place to do laps42 Large animal in the Rockies43 Truman defeated him44 Word before "surfing" or "trip"45 Whooping it up48 Pretzel shape50 Removing soap from54 Rot56 Credit card motion58 AFL's partner59 Alphabetically first month60 *Stage accessory make?62 Depart63 "Hoot" author Hiaasen64 Prayer conclusion65 Borders66 Semicircular part of a church67 Cancun currency1 "It's a Wonderful Life" director2 Archery projectile3 Sarcastic4 Beer barrel5 Takes a powder6 Bread units7 Lake named by an Iroquoian tribe8 Farmer's locale, in a song9 Censure loudly10 Regions11 *Black bird that constantly bumps into windows?12 Party thrower13 Uno + uno + uno18 Fish in a stream24 Sales pitch25 Comic actor Bert27 Jerks28 Jerk30 Brazil's all-time top goal scorer31 Depend (on)32 Optimist's feeling33 Very excited34 *Angler's boast about a fishing site?36 Runs away38 Monopoly amount that's highest with a hotel39 In the manner of43 One vertex of the Summer Triangle45 Lots and lots46 Monastic authorities47 Little wave49 Easily duped51 Caesar's "veni"52 Dressed to the ___53 "Heaven forbid!"54 Strong wind55 Persuasive essay in the paper56 Humane org.57 Do a pre- Christmas task61 "Bodak Yellow" genre

Solution