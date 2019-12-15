Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/15 17:08:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Wine barrel

  5 Dogs may pull one

  9 It costs a boatload of money

 14 Obama education secretary Duncan

 15 Cookie ___ (certain Ben & Jerry's center)

 16 Mistake

 17 *Moralistic hiker's path?

 19 Landlord's contract

 20 Reel holder

 21 Come undone

 22 Endures

 23 "Super cool!"

 25 Mascara site, informally

 26 Owl's companion, in kiddie lit

 29 Revival method: Abbr.

 32 Daily crossword solving, e.g.

 35 Cry of contentment

 36 Liberate

 37 Fairy tale meanie

 38 Vacation, briefly ... or the letters added to the starred answers

 40 Lounge around

 41 Place to do laps

 42 Large animal in the Rockies

 43 Truman defeated him

 44 Word before "surfing" or "trip"

 45 Whooping it up

 48 Pretzel shape

 50 Removing soap from

 54 Rot

 56 Credit card motion

 58 AFL's partner

 59 Alphabetically first month

 60 *Stage accessory make?

 62 Depart

 63 "Hoot" author Hiaasen

 64 Prayer conclusion

 65 Borders

 66 Semicircular part of a church

 67 Cancun currency

DOWN

  1 "It's a Wonderful Life" director

  2 Archery projectile

  3 Sarcastic

  4 Beer barrel

  5 Takes a powder

  6 Bread units

  7 Lake named by an Iroquoian tribe

  8 Farmer's locale, in a song

  9 Censure loudly

 10 Regions

 11 *Black bird that constantly bumps into windows?

 12 Party thrower

 13 Uno + uno + uno

 18 Fish in a stream

 24 Sales pitch

 25 Comic actor Bert

 27 Jerks

 28 Jerk

 30 Brazil's all-time top goal scorer

 31 Depend (on)

 32 Optimist's feeling

 33 Very excited

 34 *Angler's boast about a fishing site?

 36 Runs away

 38 Monopoly amount that's highest with a hotel

 39 In the manner of

 43 One vertex of the Summer Triangle

 45 Lots and lots

 46 Monastic authorities

 47 Little wave

 49 Easily duped

 51 Caesar's "veni"

 52 Dressed to the ___

 53 "Heaven forbid!"

 54 Strong wind

 55 Persuasive essay in the paper

 56 Humane org.

 57 Do a pre-Christmas task

 61 "Bodak Yellow" genre

Solution



 

