Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Wine barrel
5 Dogs may pull one
9 It costs a boatload of money
14 Obama education secretary Duncan
15 Cookie ___ (certain Ben & Jerry's center)
16 Mistake
17 *Moralistic hiker's path?
19 Landlord's contract
20 Reel holder
21 Come undone
22 Endures
23 "Super cool!"
25 Mascara site, informally
26 Owl's companion, in kiddie lit
29 Revival method: Abbr.
32 Daily crossword solving, e.g.
35 Cry of contentment
36 Liberate
37 Fairy tale meanie
38 Vacation, briefly ... or the letters added to the starred answers
40 Lounge around
41 Place to do laps
42 Large animal in the Rockies
43 Truman defeated him
44 Word before "surfing" or "trip"
45 Whooping it up
48 Pretzel shape
50 Removing soap from
54 Rot
56 Credit card motion
58 AFL's partner
59 Alphabetically first month
60 *Stage accessory make?
62 Depart
63 "Hoot" author Hiaasen
64 Prayer conclusion
65 Borders
66 Semicircular part of a church
Cancun currency
1 "It's a Wonderful Life" director
2 Archery projectile
3 Sarcastic
4 Beer barrel
5 Takes a powder
6 Bread units
7 Lake named by an Iroquoian tribe
8 Farmer's locale, in a song
9 Censure loudly
10 Regions
11 *Black bird that constantly bumps into windows?
12 Party thrower
13 Uno + uno + uno
18 Fish in a stream
24 Sales pitch
25 Comic actor Bert
27 Jerks
28 Jerk
30 Brazil's all-time top goal scorer
31 Depend (on)
32 Optimist's feeling
33 Very excited
34 *Angler's boast about a fishing site?
36 Runs away
38 Monopoly amount that's highest with a hotel
39 In the manner of
43 One vertex of the Summer Triangle
45 Lots and lots
46 Monastic authorities
47 Little wave
49 Easily duped
51 Caesar's "veni"
52 Dressed to the ___
53 "Heaven forbid!"
54 Strong wind
55 Persuasive essay in the paper
56 Humane org.
57 Do a pre-Christmas
task
61 "Bodak Yellow" genre
Solution