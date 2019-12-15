Learning Chinese

blacklist封杀(fēnɡshā)A: I heard that there was an actor recently who was trying to make a comeback. Previously, he was a very controversial topic on the internet, so he was blacklisted for a while.听说有位演员最近要复出了。之前全网对他争议很大,所以封杀了好一阵。(tīnɡshuō yǒuwèi yǎnyuán zuìjìn yào fùchū le. zhīqián quánwǎnɡ duì tā zhēnɡyì hěn dà, suǒyǐ fēnɡshā le hǎoyīzhèn.)B: I can guess who it is. Was he arrested for doing drugs? There was also a rumor that he hired prostitutes.我猜到是谁了。他是不是因为吸毒被逮捕过？之前还有传闻说他招妓。(wǒ cāidào shìshuí le. tā shìbùshì yīnwèi xīdú bèi dàibǔ ɡuò? zhīqián háiyǒu chuánwén shuō tā zhāojì.)A: I'm afraid it's going to be very difficult for an entertainer with such a checkered past to be accepted by audiences again. Public figures have to pay attention to their image.有这样劣迹的艺人恐怕很难再被观众接受了。公众人物还是要注意自己的形象。(yǒu zhèyànɡ lièjì de yìrén kǒnɡpà hěnnán zàibèi ɡuānzhònɡ jiēshòu le. ɡōnɡzhònɡ rénwù háishì yào zhùyì zìjǐ de xínɡxiànɡ.)B: For sure.是啊。(shì a.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT