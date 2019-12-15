NAMOC teams with Shanghai Conservatory of Music for art education

Liao Changyong Photo: Courtesy of NAMOC

The National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) and Shanghai Conservatory of Music will work closely on a series of art education projects, according to a new cooperation agreement between the two institutions.The art education projects will include exhibitions, lectures and creative crossover projects aimed at closing the distance between museums and students.Wu Weishan, president of NAMOC, said that both universities and museums have the obligation to improve young students' artistic sense and knowledge.Liao Changyong, president of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, said both music and the fine arts can play a more important role in improving people's lives.