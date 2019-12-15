Leonardo hoodie yours for $640 as Louvre museum cashes in on street cred

The Louvre museum in Paris Photo: AFP

As an artist, architect and engineer, Virgil Abloh is fashion's renaissance man.Now the hyperactive US designer is measuring himself up against the greatest polymath of all with a collection of clothes inspired by Leonardo da Vinci.The T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies adorned with some of Leonardo's greatest works are a part of an official hookup with the Louvre museum in Paris, which is staging a blockbuster show to mark the 500th anniversary of the Italian master's death.The hoodies selling for up to 572 euros ($640) a piece mix Leonardo male nudes and paintings like Saint Anne with the four-arrowed logo of Abloh's ultra-hip Off-White label.The world's most-visited museum has been a magnet for black US megastars of late, with music's most famous couple, singers Beyonce and Jay-Z, shooting a video there in 2018 for their album Apeshit.Fans of the streetwear guru Abloh queued through the night last month to snap up a range of homewear he designed for a collaboration with budget furniture chain Ikea.It included a backlit reproduction of Leonardo's Mona Lisa (159 euros) from the Louvre and a green synthetic turf rug bearing the legend, "Wet grass."Abloh, 39, who took the reins of Louis Vuitton's menswear line last year, is one of the hottest fashion designers in the world, with some 15 million followers on social media."I wanted to create a fertile collision between fashion and high art, Abloh said of his Leonardo-inspired streetwear.The Louvre for its part said that it "rejoiced that such a multi-faceted artist as Virgil Abloh" had been inspired by its collections.Like the Beyonce and Jay-Z video, which featured them standing regally in front of the Mona Lisa while a squad of scantily-clad dancers gyrated in front of Jacques-Louis David's The Coronation of Napoleon, it argues that the exposure brings its treasures to a whole new public.