Monks from Japan and China hold a religious service to mourn victims of the Nanjing Massacre

Japanese and Chinese monks pray for victims of the Nanjing Massacre on Friday at the "wailing wall" inscribed with names of the victims in front of the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: cnsphotosMore than 200 Chinese and Japanese monks held a religious service for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre on Friday, alongside China's national memorial activities at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province, chinanews.com reported.
Visiting Japanese monks pose for a group photo in front of the "wailing wall." Photo: cnsphotos
Japanese monks pray to release the spirits of the victims. Photo: cnsphotos
Participants of the religious service commemorate victims of the Nanjing Massacre and pray for peace. Photo: cnsphotos
Participants of the religious service place flowers in a queue to mourn the victims. Photo: cnsphotos