Monks from Japan and China hold a religious service to mourn victims of the Nanjing Massacre

Japanese and Chinese monks pray for victims of the Nanjing Massacre on Friday at the "wailing wall" inscribed with names of the victims in front of the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: cnsphotos

More than 200 Chinese and Japanese monks held a religious service for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre on Friday, alongside China's national memorial activities at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province, chinanews.com reported.Hosted by Buddhist groups of both China and Japan, the religious service was led by 18 Japanese monks and Chinese monks who prayed for victims of the six-week massacre committed by the Japanese military starting on December 13, 1937.More than 300,000 were killed and more than 20,000 were raped in the attack.The religious service has been held in front of the memorial hall for 17 consecutive years since it was first held on December 13, 2003.Ichinohe Shoko, the head priest of the Unsho-ji Temple of the Soto School of Zen Buddhism, based in Goshogawara city of Japan, said this was his 11th time participating in the religious service at the memorial hall."As a successor of the Soto School, I feel regret to the crime [committed by the Japanese troops] from deep in my heart and I hope to pray for peace and bliss for the two countries in every religious service," said the head priest.

Visiting Japanese monks pose for a group photo in front of the "wailing wall." Photo: cnsphotos





Japanese monks pray to release the spirits of the victims. Photo: cnsphotos

Participants of the religious service commemorate victims of the Nanjing Massacre and pray for peace. Photo: cnsphotos

Participants of the religious service place flowers in a queue to mourn the victims. Photo: cnsphotos

