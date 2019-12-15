Wild swans seen at wetland in Pinglu, China's Shanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/15 18:25:36

Wild swans are seen at a wetland in Pinglu, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 13, 2019. Migratory wild swans come to the wetland to spend winter every year. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)


 

