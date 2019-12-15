Ministerial talks will address problems of displaced people

As the number of people forcibly displaced from their homes continues to climb worldwide, a global summit in Geneva next week will aim to drum up fresh and concrete support for refugees.

Children play at the Corinth refugee transit camp in Corinth, Greece, on Dec. 8, 2019. Some 90,000 refugees and migrants currently stranded in Greece, including 34,700 on islands, according to the latest official data from Greek authorities. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)