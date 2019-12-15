Cultural cooperation plays essential role in China-Greece bilateral ties: Greek Minister

Lina Mendoni, Greek Minister of Culture and Sports Photo: Li Hao/GT Editor's Note:

China-Greece relations have achieved substantial progress since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972. The two countries have a long history of ­civilization and started communicating as early as 300BC when ancient Chinese people corresponded with the Bactrian Greeks. China-Greece relations have reached a new level as both countries declared a "new era" in their bilateral ties during Chinese President Xi Jinping's first official visit to Greece in November. As China's "gateway" to Europe, Greece is looking forward to strengthening cooperation with China in terms of infrastructure, transportation, energy, and culture. Global Times reporter Sun Haoran () talked with Greek Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni () on China-Greece relations, cultural exchanges, protecting and managing archaeological heritage and more.It was a very successful visit that sealed the extremely good relations between the two countries and peoples, and created the conditions for further cooperation.The visit of the President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos to China in May and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' attendance to China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai in November and the Chinese ­President's visit to Athens confirmed precisely the strong ties between the two ­countries.President Xi is extremely loved in Greece and became even more popular after his statement about the return of the Parthenon Sculptures and their reunification with the monument in Athens.Greece and China have repeatedly suffered theft and destruction of cultural property, so a key point is to join forces with other countries with similar problems to deal with this scourge that destroys civilizations and alienates people from their cultural heritage.In the field of maintenance of cultural property and restoration of buildings, there is a wide scope of cooperation as Greece, in both areas, has achieved tremendous results and has undertaken many major restoration and maintenance projects.Greece also has a good and internationally accepted institutional framework for restoration and maintenance. Therefore, there is a wide framework for cooperation and exchanges.There is already cooperation between China and Greece in these fields that can be testified with the hosting of the Antikythera wreck ­exhibition at the Palace Museum from September 2018 to February 2019.Moreover, the two countries also worked together in the field of conservation - China-Greece Laser Technology Joint Laboratory on Cultural Heritage project inaugurated­ three years ago [July 2016] through the collaboration of the Palace Museum and the Institute of Electronic Structure and Laser (IESL), FORTH.We can distinguish many important events from the hitherto cooperation in the cultural field of Greece and China such as the Greek Cultural Year in China, which took place at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and was a decisive event for the cooperation of the two countries.Then there were many important artistic and cultural events in China with the participation of many Greek institutions such as the Archaeological Service, the National Gallery, and the National Theater.2017 was also a year of Cultural Cooperation and Cultural Industry Exchanges between the two countries, and 2021 will be an equally or even more creative year as the relations between the two countries have been strengthened.We have said this today at the Ancient Civilizations Forum (ACF) that culture is directly linked to sustainable development. It is the fourth pillar of sustainable development along with environmental, economic and social development.It is a forum for cooperation between countries that have created ancient cultures, which enhances transnational cooperation and creates the conditions for these states to join forces in the common direction, whether it is the protection of the cultural heritage from the illicit movement of cultural goods, or the protection of material and intangible cultural heritage from climate change and its consequences.Today, what humanity needs the most are dialogue, consensus and synthesis. These three things are considered necessary for a sustainable future.And this notion automatically removes the dilemma between conflict and dialogue of civilizations. Cultures are designed to interact and create osmosis with each other.When the President of the Hellenic Republic visited China and attended the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, he was very clear on this and gave the answer that cultures were created for discussion and dialogue and not for conflict. The Chinese and Greek people today have set a good example of dialogue among civilizations.It is clear that there are big differences in the form or the external appearance of the two ­cultures. We are dealing with two countries of completely different sizes.Different from China, which is a huge country, Greece is a small nation whose basic idea of culture was the concept of measure and balance.However, the concept of harmony in both cultures has a decisive role. Therefore, one can get to the "synthesis" of both through the differences and that is exactly the meaning of the dialogue of the cultures we mentioned earlier.Cultural exchanges are one of the most important chapters of the China-Greece cooperation because through culture every nation can be taught about its past better and gain self-knowledge. Also every nation can understand each other better by sharing its culture and cultural goods with others.