Bucks breeze past Cavaliers to continue franchise best season start

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks drives to the basket against the Pistons on Sunday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: AFP

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks won their 18th straight game with a 125-108 victory over the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.The Bucks dominated inside and out as they continued their franchise best start and moved within just two victories of equalling their all-time longest winning streak. Milwaukee's 24-3 start is the best in the 52-year history of the organization. Their next two games though are against two top teams in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. The longest winning streak is 20 games set by the 1970-71 Bucks.Khris Middleton finished with 24 points and a half dozen Bucks scored in double figures.Milwaukee jumped out to an 18-point halftime lead and extended it to as many as 28 points in the third quarter on the way to their 18th straight win.Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer sat Antetokounmpo with the game in hand. The reigning league MVP finished with just 24 minutes, that's seven minutes below his season average.He posted his 11th consecutive game with at least 24 points and a field-goal shooting percentage above 50 percent.Hapless Cleveland dropped its 15th game over the last 17, a skid dating back to November 12.Cleveland got just 50 points from its starting five, led by Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love each with 12 points.Elsewhere, Jimmy Butler scored 27 points as the Miami Heat recorded a 122-118 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks in a game that saw Luka Doncic injure his ankle in the first quarter.X-rays were negative for Doncic, who did not return to the game after stepping on the foot of Miami guard Kendrick Nunn while driving to the basket. He remained on the floor for several moments before hobbling off to the locker room.