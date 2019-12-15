Royal Sphinx statue discovered in Egypt's Minya

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/15 20:04:42

Undated photo provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows a small royal statue of a Sphinx in Minya province, Egypt. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered on Saturday a small royal statue of a Sphinx during excavation in Minya province, south of the capital Cairo, the country's Ministry of Antiquities said in a statement. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/Handout via Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
