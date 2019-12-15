PM vows to repay trust of opposition voters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his dog Dilyn leave a polling station, after voting in London on Thursday, in Britain's general election. Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed Saturday to repay the trust of former opposition voters who gave his Conservatives a mandate to take Britain out of the European Union next month.Johnson toured a leftist bastion once represented by former Labour leader Tony Blair in a bid to show his intent to unite the country after years of divisions over Brexit The northeastern region fell to the Tories in a general election on Thursday that turned into a rerun of the 2016 EU membership referendum in which Johnson championed the Brexit cause.Johnson told cheering campaigners that he understood how difficult it was for traditional Labour voters to switch sides and back his right-wing government."I can imagine people's pencils hovering over the ballot paper and wavering before coming down for us and the Conservatives," he said."And I want the people of the northeast to know that we in the Conservative party - and I - will repay your trust."The working class north of England dropped its long-standing support for Labour and relegated the century-old party to its worst finish since before World War II.Johnson now commands an 80-vote majority in the 650-seat House of Commons - a margin last enjoyed by the late Tory icon Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.Main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn apologized to supporters on Sunday for overseeing his party's worst election defeat since before World War II. But the veteran socialist defended his far-left campaign platform and gave no clear indication of when he might step down."I will make no bones about it. The election result on Thursday was a body blow for everyone who so desperately needs real change in our country," Corbyn wrote in the Sunday Mirror newspaper. "I wanted to unite the country that I love but I'm sorry that we came up short and I take my responsibility for it."Johnson intends to bring back Brexit legislation to parliament before Christmas , Deputy Finance Minister Rishi ­Sunak said on Sunday, adding that shortly thereafter the government would present a new budget."The overriding mandate that we have from this election is to get Brexit done... We will leave the European Union in a matter of weeks, by the end of January. Our intention is to bring the Withdrawal Bill, the legislation, back to parliament before Christmas," Sunak told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.