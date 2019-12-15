Belt and Road regatta in Beihai

Photo: Courtesy of organizers
The inaugural Belt and Road
regatta concluded its first domestic stage within Chinese borders on Saturday in Beihai in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with more than 400 athletes from 20 countries and regions participating.
The competition is the first sailing event named after the Belt and Road Initiative. As the main organizer, the Chinese Yachting Association aims to establish the event as a worldwide renowned event in the Belt and Road region.
Team Beihai Old Boys represented China in the Beihai competition. It won the Group A race.
The Belt and Road regatta, which held its opening event in Phuket, Thailand the previous weekend, will next travel to Singapore and Pulau Langkawi, Malaysia in the following two stages in January 2020.
The regatta also introduced family races to promote public participation in the sport, organizers said.