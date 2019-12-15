National forest extreme sports competition held in Zhejiang

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The maiden national forest extreme sports competition kicked off in Lingjiu Mountain in East China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday, with multiple sports events to be featured in the five-day competition.Around 2,500 participants joined the tournament, which features roller skating, BMX cycling and motor racing.The organizers hope the event could be a booster for grassroot sports enthusiasts.Lingjiu Mountain is in the northern part of Quzhou in Zhejiang. With its forest coverage rate reaching 85 percent, it is dubbed a paradise for extreme sports in the forest.