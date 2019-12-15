Nation’s 5G industry will be world's largest by 2025: industrial report

Visitors look at the 5G intelligent system exhibition booth of China's Huawei at the 2019 World 5G Convention in Beijing on November 21. Photo:Xinhua

China will become the world's largest 5G market in five years, leading the global 5G industry's development and making great contributions to the world economy and digitalization, industrial report said.China's 5G market will account for 30 percent of the world's connectivity by 2025, making China the largest 5G market in the world with a huge impact on the global economy and potential contribution to global digitalization, according to a report released by the China Center for International Economic Exchanges in Beijing on Friday.The key driving force for GDP growth in 2020 will be the 5G network investment of telecom operators and terminal purchase expenditures of various users, generating GDP of about 74 billion yuan ($10.6 billion), the report said. The commercialization of 5G will directly create about 540,000 jobs in 2020, the report said.Key 5G technologies such as flexible system designs, polarization codes, large-scale antenna and new network architecture proposed by Chinese enterprises have become the focus of international standards. China's 5G medium-band system equipment, terminal chips and smartphones are already in the first tier of the global industry, according to the report.The report said that as of May 2019, a total of 28 companies worldwide had claimed the necessary patents for 5G standards, with Chinese companies accounting for more than 30 percent of the total, ranking first in the world.Xiang Ligang, an expert in the telecoms industry, told the Global Times on Sunday that China has great advantages in 5G in several aspects. "Most of the 5G standards were proposed by China and China alone has 35 percent of the necessary patents for 5G, ranking first in the world," Xiang said.In the smartphone sector, Chinese producers have become an important force in accelerating the global process of 5G commercialization.Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus, ZTE and Nubia were among the first in the world to release a number of 5G terminals in 2019, according to the report."At present, majority of the 5G mobiles are Chinese brands," Xiang said. "Apple said that it would release a 5G mobile next year, but we don't know when next year that will be," he said.