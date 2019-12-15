Around the world

The building of Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) is lit up in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

A consortium of state-owned Chinese companies on Friday was awarded the contract to build and operate what will be the second-longest bridge in Brazil.Under the project, a bridge will be built spanning the famed Bay of All Saints, which connects Salvador, capital of the northeastern Bahia state, with Itaparica Island.The bridge, with an investment of $2.2 billion and a 35-year franchise, is set to boost the development in the south of Bahia, as it cuts the distance between Salvador and Itaparica Island.Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday launched a 50 MW solar power farm located in Garissa, northeast region, with the plant being one of the largest photovoltaic electricity stations in Africa. The project was designed and built by the EPC contractor China Jiangxi Corporation for International Economic and Technical Co-operation, in conjunction with Kenya's Rural Energy Authority.