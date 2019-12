Snow scenery in Taiyuan, N China's Shanxi

Tourists visit Jinci Temple during a snowfall in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Tourists visit Yingze Park during a snowfall in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2019 shows snow scenery at Jinci Temple in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2019 shows snow scenery at Jinci Temple in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2019 shows snow scenery of the Fenhe River in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Photo taken on Dec. 15, 2019 shows the snow scenery at Yingze Park in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)