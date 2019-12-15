How tariff tit-for-tat unfolded





Timeline



July 6, 2018



US: Imposed additional tariffs of 25 percent on Chinese goods worth $34 billion.



China: Took countermeasures by putting an additional 25 percent in tariffs on $34 billion of US goods in response.



Aug 23 2018



US: Additional 25 percent in tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese imports took effect.



China: Additional 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of US imports were activated.



Sept 24 2018



US: $200 billion of Chinese goods were effectively subjected to additional 10 percent tariffs.



China: Additional rates of 5 percent and 10 percent on US products worth $60 billion were imposed.



Dec 1, 2018



US and China agreed to pause the trade war and set a deadline of 90 days to reach broader agreement.



2019



March 1, 2019



US: USTR announced plans to postpone an increase of tariffs on $200 billion of goods.



China: China made a commitment in principle to satisfy US side in response to the delay of tariff increases.



May 6, 2019



US: Trump announced plans to raise existing tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on $250 billion worth of Chinese products and impose a new one on an additional $325 billion worth of products.



May 10, 2019



US: The 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese products were activated.



June 1, 2019



China: Raised the rate of additional tariffs on about $60 billion worth of US imports to 10, 20 and 25 percent.



June 29, 2019



US: Trump agreed not to put tariffs on the $325 billion worth of Chinese products.



August 15, 2019



US: US Trade Representative's office announced the next steps in the process of imposing an additional tariff of 10 percent on approximately $300 billion of Chinese imports, which would go into effect on September 1, and the second part of the 15 percent tariffs on Chinese products that would go into effect on December 15.



August 23, 2019



China: Unveiled a new round of retaliatory tariffs on about $75 billion worth of US goods.



August 28, 2019



US: Increased tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports to 15 percent, which would be collected on September 1 and December 15.



September 1, 2019



US: The first part of 15 percent tariffs imposed on the total of $300 billion in imports from China went into effect.



December 13, 2019



China and the US reached consensus on "Phase One" trade deal. The US canceled the scheduled tariff increase on $160 billion in Chinese products due to take effect on December 15, and halved the 15 percent tariff on Chinese products that went into effect in September. A 25 percent tariff on an additional $250 billion in imports will remain in place.



December 15, 2019



China suspended planned additional tariffs on some US products, including levies on US-produced cars and auto parts.



