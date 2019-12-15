Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Xinhua/Hua Yi)

"The conclusion of the phase-one trade deal between China and the US does not target or affect the legitimate rights and interests of any third parties. The deal is good news for the world."Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister"This is the first bilateral trade deal in 20 years - it was hard fought, hard won and long overdue."Former US Treasury Secretary"This is an encouraging first phase that puts a floor under further deterioration of the bilateral relationship."President of US-China Business Council