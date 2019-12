RELATED ARTICLES: Trade war impact on Chinese economy to dwindle in 2020

With China and the US having reached a consensus on the text of a phase one trade deal, officials and entrepreneurs on both sides are hailing this encouraging first step toward a final agreement between the world's two largest economies. But the long-running negotiations went back and forth due to the US' fickle stance, so what should we expect next? (See timeline, charts on Page S4-5)