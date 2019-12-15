HKers call to support police as vandalism continues

Hong Kong residents waving anti-violence banners, Hong Kong and national flags shout slogans at Tamar Park in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: China News Agency

More Hong Kong residents, particularly those who have been victims of brutal attacks, stood up on Sunday to condemn the violence and riots, calling for the support for Hong Kong police, even as black-clad protesters continued to commit acts of vandalism in several shopping centers, reflecting a more divided city.Hongkongers gathered at Tamar Park in Admiralty on Sunday afternoon, waving Chinese national flags and holding banners such as "Support Hong Kong Police Force" "US Stop Destroying HK Democracy & Human Rights" and "Love is more important than violence." Tens of thousands of people reportedly took part in the rally against violence and in support of the police.Some residents, who had been violently treated by anti-government protesters, also showed up at the rally. A man called Leo, who argued with protesters on August 9 at Hong Kong airport and then was beaten by them, spoke on the stage on Sunday. He said that the police have not used excessive force, and he wanted to express his gratitude toward them. Leo wore the same blue jacket he had worn the day he was attacked by rioters.Other residents, also the victims of vigilante attacks, spoke out on Sunday to condemn the violence. A man surnamed Chan said he saw police officers who were verbally attacked by rioters on September 1, and when he walked toward Tin Shui Wai station, he shouted "I support the police," but got beaten up. Another female resident who voluntarily cleared up barricades set up by black-clad protesters claimed she was attacked. A man hit her head with a brick and she was treated in hospital.

Photo: Global Times