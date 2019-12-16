China vows to further open up

Photo: Xinhua

China is expected to deepen reforms while pushing its market opening to a new level next year, a move that Chinese economists said will inject momentum into its economic growth amid a tougher external environment.Dealing properly with the domestic economy as well as trade and economic relations with the US shows that China, as the world's second largest economy, is relying on its internal strength to do its own things at its own pace, they told the Global Times Sunday.China has suspended additional tariffs on some US goods that were scheduled to take effect on Sunday, the State Council customs tariff commission said in a statement on Sunday. Other tariffs that had already been imposed on US goods would be left in place, the commission said, according to its website."China hopes to work with the US on the basis of equality and mutual respect to properly resolve each other's core concerns and promote the stable development of China-US economic and trade relations," it said.The announcement came after the two countries agreed to the text of a phase one trade deal on Friday, under which the US has committed to rolling back tariffs in phases and China will increase its purchases of US products based on market demand.Both sides are discussing when, where and in what form the phase one deal will be signed, Chinese officials told a press conference on Friday.Chinese experts noted that the deal was encouraging, as it will do good to the economies of both China and the US, and also inject confidence and fresh momentum into slowing global economic growth."Nevertheless, both sides might still have some leftover issues on the text of the agreement as every single word is of great significance to each country at this point," Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.Wan Zhe, chief economist with China National Gold Group Corp, told Global Times Sunday that the deal could help increase global trade and investment which has been hit by the uncertainty of the trade war."As the text is generally in line with the main direction of China's deepening reform and opening-up as well as internal needs in pursuing high-quality growth, it will also help accelerate the process," said Wan.Difficulties remain in the implementation as the mechanism for intellectual property rights and technology transfer is still unclear, said He Weiwen, an executive council member of the China Society for World Trade Organization Studies.Some cautioned that talks over the next phase deal might be even tougher as critical issues that touch on the two sides' core interests are to be discussed.He Weiwen also said that any agreements China reaches with the US will be based on World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and market demands."China will not sacrifice the interests of its other trade partners to fulfill the demands of the US," he said."Any agricultural products purchase made by China will be based on our own demands."The US should be fully aware that China will never give up its legitimate rights to further develop, He said."The inconsistent US policy toward China, and the back and forth attitude of the Donald Trump administration, also pose more challenges toward the next phase deal."

People visit the China International Digital Economy Expo in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, October 11, 2019. Photo: Xinhua