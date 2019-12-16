Han Dynasty tomb listed among Top 10 field discoveries

285 gold cakes are unearthed from the Haihun marquis tomb in Nanchang, East China's Jiangxi Province, each of which is 0.25 kilograms. Photo: IC

An emperor's tomb from the Han Dynasty (206BC - AD220) in East China was listed among the Top 10 major field archeological discoveries in the world during the 4th Shanghai Archaeological Forum (SAF) in Shanghai on Saturday.Located in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, the tomb of Emperor Liu He has unearthed more than 10,000 precious cultural relics since 2011, which is of great significance for research into politics, economics, and Han Dynasty culture, according to reports.The tomb is the only Chinese excavation listed among the Top 10 major field archeological discoveries in the world with the remaining nine sites from countries including the UK, Turkey, and France, according to National Cultural Heritage Administration on Sunday.For this year's forum, the theme was "Archaeology of Urbanization and Globalization: The Past for the Common Future of Humankind."The biennial forum aims to select and recognize major archeological discoveries and research breakthroughs. It also provides a platform for international scholars to discuss and exchange views on urbanization and globalization challenges.