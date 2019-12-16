Netizens respond to Hong Kong writer's groundless Chinese mainland remarks

Photo: Screenshot of Weibo video
Hong Kong writer Chip Tsao has come under fire for comments posted on Saturday on Facebook where he blamed "rising pork prices" on the Chinese mainland that caused a "hungry" tiger to bite a horse at a circus in Cangzhou, North China's Hebei Province, adding to his ongoing prejudice against the mainland.
Tsao uploaded a video depicting a tiger and a lion biting a horse and said the animals were hungry due to the soaring pork prices on the mainland.
However, mainland netizens revealed the incident had nothing to do with what Tsao labeled as "pork inflation" as the incident in the video happened on January 11, 2018, long before pork prices surged due to African swine flu (ASF) which broke out during the second half of 2018.
Media reports on the circus incident said the horse kicked the lion when circus employees were training it to sit on the horse's back.
"Blaming a culprit for a phenomenon is typical of Chip Tsao," read a comment on Facebook.
This wasn't the first time Tsao, a popular writer, had made disparaging and provocative statements on social media.
In September, Fanny Law, Hong Kong Executive Councilor, claimed that a 14-year-old schoolgirl offered free sex to Hong Kong riot
ers, causing a stir on social media, Hong Kong media reported.
However, Tsao glorified the incident as a "romance between two lovers" while advocating "sexual freedom" for the young, which angered Hong Kong parents.
Tsao argued there was no such thing as misleading or induced sexual services with this incident, and said that sex fueled by alcohol or drugs was nothing to worry about as long as a condom is used.
"It is a pity and unexpected to hear such remarks that absolutely overturn my perception of you (Chip Tsao)," read another Facebook comment.
"I would like to see you, as a public figure, to stop misleading young people about sex and love based on your political views. After all, parents want their children to make thoughtful choices about sex and love," said one netizen.