Iraqi fan receives encouragement once again from Chinese pop star

Lu Han Photo: CNSphoto

Chinese singer and actor Lu Han sent best wishes to one of his Iraqi fans who had first connected with him four years ago on Sina Weibo on Saturday, while Chinese netizens praised the gesture.Lu's Iraqi fan first showed her adoration to the idol in 2015 on Sina Weibo when she wrote in Chinese, "Hi! Lu Han, I am your Iraqi fan. I just want to tell you that you are the only one who can make me smile. The life in Iraq is so difficult and seeing people dead is very terrible for me, but after you entered my life, I can forget all the pains. Thank you for showing up in my life and I will support you all the time."Lu Han responded to the fan, who uses the online name "Baraa_luhannvhai" and told her that she should never lose hope and happiness in life regardless of her environment and encouraged her to cheer up.Four years later, she reached out again to thank Lu for his encouragement. "Your words really helped me a lot during this difficult time," she wrote.Lu remembered the fan and commented on her recent post, "Wish you all the best."After Lu's words cheered his Iraqi fan up she said on Weibo, "It's hard to keep hoping while everyone around you is hopeless…after knowing him (Lu), I started to hope to dream and work hard to have a better future."The story between Lu and his Iraqi fan touched Chinese netizens. A related hashtag has received over 330 million views as of press time."This is what an idol should do to his or her fans, encouraging them and cheering them up when they have difficulties. Well done, Lu Han!" said one Sina Weibo user.Celebrities have a deep influence on their fans and can help them work through their problems and build stronger minds.Yao Mingming, a member of the Chinese boy band UNINE, prevented one of his fans from committing suicide when he told her, "Your world is wonderful and you can find happiness in this world," Tencent news reported.